Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Following five successive defeats, it is now back-to-back wins for a Fulham side who, despite their comfortable top-half position, remain motivated to achieve the club's best ever Premier League season.

Now just one win shy of equalling the club record of 14 Premier League wins in a single season, their best ever points tally of 53 in 2008-09 is just eight points away with seven games still to play.

Once again without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, serving the fourth game of his eight-match ban, Harry Wilson scored in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since August 2019 to put the hosts on course for a victory which, temporarily at least, lifts them up to ninth in the table.

Another effective team performance more than made up for the absence of top scorer Mitrovic, although their cause was aided by some unconvincing goalkeeping by Illan Meslier.

Nevertheless, with 45 points on the board, Marco Silva's side have earned the right to enjoy the final weeks of a promising first season back in the top flight.