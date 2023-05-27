St Mirren 0-3 Rangers: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said before this game that his side had run out of puff after the split, and he's right. They've limped to the finish line and need more depth - if they can even hang on to key players.

Curtis Main seems to be on his way out, but Alex Gogic and Mark O'Hara will have attracted suitors with their performances - alongside Keanu Baccus, who starred at the World Cup.

Despite the scoreline, they weren't too bad today. Rangers had a lot of possession and St Mirren countered, but they lacked composure when they got forward. The Rangers goals were all moments of quality, capitalising on individual errors.

There were still positives to take, but St Mirren need to make sure they build on this season.