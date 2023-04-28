Boss Gary O'Neil said Bournemouth won't get carried away, despite moving seven points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Thursday's vital win over Southampton made it three successive away victories for the Cherries, but with struggling Leeds United still to visit Vitality Stadium, O'Neil said there is no room for complacency.

He said: "It's a big win for us, of course. The performance was pleasing. I thought we were by far the better side.

"The lads are recovering for Sunday [at home to Leeds]. There's no celebration, there's not talk of points tallies. I can easily see 36 points going down this year. We won't be resting."

Southampton had a late Che Adams equaliser ruled out for offside and O'Neil said it was about time Bournemouth had a video assistant referee decision go their way.

"We were due one to go our way. We've had some tight ones go against us," he added.

"There were a few screams on the bench when it was ruled out. I didn't think it was going to be.

"We had some footage in front of us which wasn't clear. That's a horrible moment as a coach, when you're sitting there and waiting for someone to decide.

"But the players didn't deserve to suffer that, so I'm pleased we had a VAR check go our way - for the first time this season, I think."

