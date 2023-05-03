'Miller took similar path to Robson & built hugely talented side'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

It’s a month of celebrations for Aberdeen’s greatest ever player Willie Miller. A birthday, a walk down memory lane at Cappielow on Sportsound 50 years on from his Dons debut there, and the impending Gothenburg celebrations which will culminate in he and his team-mates receiving the Freedom of the City. More on that next week.

While Miller’s time as Aberdeen captain would have had Roy of the Rovers doffing his cap in appreciation, Barry Robson’s confirmation as full-time Pittodrie boss had me thinking back to when Miller himself was promoted from coach to manager and the exciting team he assembled that, in any other era, would probably have won more than its fair share of silverware.

When he replaced Alex Smith, Rangers were in the throes of their big-spending nine-in-a-row 90s pomp having previously pipped Smith’s Dons on the final day at Ibrox in 1991, a result his tenure didn’t recover from. The man Richard Donald and the Pittodrie board turned to less than a year later was the one who spent most of the previous decade lifting trophies.

Miller brought his former Scotland team-mate and Celtic legend Roy Aitken to the club as his player-assistant with Duncan Shearer, Lee Richardson and Mixu Paatelainen also arriving to supplement a squad that already had his old partner Alex McLeish, Theo Snelders, Jim Bett, Eoin Jess and Paul Mason.

In that first season, the Dons finished with an unwanted treble, runners-up to Rangers in all three competitions, losing both cup finals by the odd goal and, crucially, losing Jess mid-season to a leg break when he was at the peak of his powers.

Ally McCoist’s 34 league goals that campaign, a feat he’d achieved the previous year, were huge for Rangers as they went onto win their fifth title on the bounce.

The 1993-94 season may still leave a taste of frustration for Miller as the Dons finished runners-up in the league once again, but this time only three points behind the Ibrox side. Drawing an incredible 21 of their 44 games cost Aberdeen dear. It was an incredibly talented side that ultimately fell short when it came to silverware though wrestling trophies away from Ibrox at that time was extremely difficult.

Robson now follows a similar path with Miller stating that he’s the “obvious choice”. It’s the kind of reference he’d have appreciated.