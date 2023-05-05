Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have to bounce back from their dramatic late defeat by Brighton when they face West Ham on Sunday.

United remain in a strong position to secure Champions League football, but have now dropped points in two of their last three Premier League games.

Ten Hag said: "You can't bounce back any more in the game but that is what we have to do on Sunday.

"It is about the meaning of the first goal. Our chances were better than their opportunities and we have to score them. We lost a little control at the end, the midfield was too open.

"Luke Shaw played a great game. It was a game of mistakes and he made one, but it was really unlucky because the free-kick that led to the corner was not a free-kick.

"Our last five games we had a good run, this was really unlucky at the end of the game. We have to bounce back on Sunday.

"It is a good team. We have seen the first half was more on our side than them. The end of the game was a little bit of turnaround but we had to make the first goal."