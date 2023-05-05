We asked for your views after Brian McDermott was appointed director of football at Hibernian.

Here's what you had to say:

Kieron: I’m not going to make any judgment on Brian until we see what him and Lee do in the summer. With big players returning from injury like Boyle and McGeady, getting the right players in will be critical if they want to get off to a good start next season.

Kenny: He looks like he has plenty of experience at various clubs and he also knows the game well at youth level. This is very important at any club because that’s where tomorrow's stars come from. I am still not convinced that Lee Johnson is the man to take us forward but I hope I am proved wrong.

Colin: A very good appointment who ticks all the boxes for the job. His wealth of exprience and contacts will be beneficial to Hibs.