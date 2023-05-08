'Feels like Livi's season is petering out'

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that Livingston missing out on a top six finish is still affecting the West Lothian side.

David Martindale's side spent large periods of this season in the top half of the Scottish Premiership, but were seventh at the split, and lost 2-0 away to Ross County on Saturday.

"For Livingston, there is the immediate disappointment of not making the top six, and it feels like their season is petering out," Stewart said on Sportscene.

"Overall though, they aren't going to get dragged into a relegation battle and that's a positive.

"For next season, there are elements of the side that will have to be refreshed if they are to challenge for the top six again."