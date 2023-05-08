The latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast is now available to download on BBC Sounds.

Owynn Palmer-Atkin and Sun reporter and Foxes fans Josh Jones preview Leicester City’s trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Speaking on the podcast, Jones said: "I think this is the best time to play Fulham all season.

"They have a pretty strong record - winning 13 and drawing six. There is a reason why they are 10th in the table. Yes, they have dropped away from ambitions of European football - not helped by having Mitrovic banned for the past few games.

"It is a time where they know they are safe and, therefore, if we are going to play Fulham then this is certainly the best time to play them. They are still a good side."

