🎧'This is the best time to play Fulham all season'

When You're Smiling podcast

The latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast is now available to download on BBC Sounds.

Owynn Palmer-Atkin and Sun reporter and Foxes fans Josh Jones preview Leicester City’s trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Speaking on the podcast, Jones said: "I think this is the best time to play Fulham all season.

"They have a pretty strong record - winning 13 and drawing six. There is a reason why they are 10th in the table. Yes, they have dropped away from ambitions of European football - not helped by having Mitrovic banned for the past few games.

"It is a time where they know they are safe and, therefore, if we are going to play Fulham then this is certainly the best time to play them. They are still a good side."

