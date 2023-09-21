Former Leicester City striker David Nugent named Harry Winks as his Man of the Match after the Foxes' 2-0 victory against Norwich City. Nugent explained the reason for his decision on the When You're Smiling podcast: "He's able to receive the ball at any time anywhere on the pitch. Under pressure he'll receive it, if he gives the ball away he's not scared to go and get it back.

"He sets the attacks off. Obviously he set Mavididi up for the penalty after Norwich gave the ball away, he had the calmness to just lift it over the defender to set him away. It's just everything he does. He hardly gave the ball away and deservedly gets Man of the Match. He's getting stronger each game.

"I think why he plays every week is because he is that important to the system. Enzo trusts him and he's played every game. I don't think you'll see Harry Winks coming out of this team, he is pivotal to this squad and it shows in every game that he plays. He is the link between the defence and the midfield.

"It's vital to the way Enzo wants to play and that's why he's number one on the teamsheet every week."

