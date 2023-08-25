Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media as the Bees prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On speculation surrounding Ivan Toney's future, Frank said: "He has been attracting attention for a long time. It is normal. He is one of the best strikers in the world."

Frank "hasn't watched" Toney's interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast but believes his comments about wanting to play for Arsenal or Liverpool one day are "natural".

On Bryan Mbeumo stepping up in Toney's absence, he said: "He is a top character in every aspect – as a player and a person. He has started well I just hope it can carry on."

Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva are both unavailable after picking up long-term injuries.

Frank is hopeful Ben Mee will be back for Tuesday's Carabao Cup game.

Biggest challenge this weekend is "to try to win": "The last four games we've played against them [Palace] have been four draws. All four of them have been very even games, so I expect a tough and even game tomorrow."

There could be more signings before the transfer window closes next week: "You never know in football. I said before that we are in the market and we are open. It's a crazy market - by the way - I think the prices are always going up and, many times, I think there is too much money in football."

Get Brentford news and analysis sent straight to your device