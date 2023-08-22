Duhan van der Merwe admits his rise to prominence has exceeded his expectations as he prepares for his first Rugby World Cup with Scotland.

Having joined Edinburgh in 2017 to little fanfare, the South Africa-born wing is now a talisman in a Scotland backline loaded with “X factor”.

Van der Merwe, 28, was part of the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad, is seventh on Scotland's all-time try-scoring list, and is determined to shine for Gregor Townsend's side at the finals in France next month.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. It's something I've been working towards over the last couple of years in the back of my head so getting the phone call from Gregor was really special for me and my family,” he said.

"If you'd told me about six years ago when I first joined Edinburgh that I'd be playing for Scotland and going to a World Cup, I'd probably laugh at you and say no chance.

"I think a lot of it is down to coaches having belief in me and a lot of it is down to hard work and dedication to get where I am today.

"As a young player, I always strived to be the best player I could be. I always knew I was quick and strong but I never thought I'd be where I am today.”

Van der Merwe believes opposing teams planning to stop any of the Scottish backs will have a problem.

"I absolutely love going up against the best of the best," he said. "That's where I can showcase what I can do. But most importantly, my number one job is just to do my best for Scotland and hopefully all the other bits will come.

"I guess teams and players analyse you as a player and that's when it gets quite fun because you have to find ways of beating defenders, getting line-breaks and scoring tries. It just makes it more exciting for me.

"But if teams want to focus on me, that potentially means there is space for someone else.

"I think with the players we have in this squad, you can't just look at one, two or three players and just focus on them because throughout our backline everyone's got X factor. It's absolutely brilliant to play with these guys."