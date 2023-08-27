Manchester City assistant manager Juanma Lillo to Match of the Day: "I think this [dominance without chances] only happened in the first half. We had a lot of the ball but found it very hard to find the spaces in behind because there weren't any. In the second half, it was a different story and we were able to have more of the ball in better areas and more continuous pressure.

"Suddenly after one chance we are level again, after we had dominated the majority of the game. It wasn't very fair. I still felt the team were alive and strong. In the first half, we could have scored the penalty too, so I still felt we were going to score again.

"When the scoreline is so tight it is very difficult for us managers to enjoy the game. Very difficult. But there were some moments. The way this team plays, you can't not enjoy it."

On contact with Pep Guardiola throughout the game: "Pep has always been here. He was speaking to the technical staff at times and also to me, but all I had to do was move one seat along. I didn't want to move along, but otherwise not everyone would have fitted on the bench! He was always there."