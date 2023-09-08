Simon Stone, BBC Sport

What a time to be a West Ham fan.

A European trophy, (briefly) top of the Premier League and a third successive European campaign to look forward to for the first time in their history.

This has been the Hammers' best start to a top-flight campaign since 1999-2000. James Ward-Prowse has had an outstanding start to his West Ham career and there is another new signing, Mohammed Kudus, to ease into David Moyes' team.

There are issues, the betting allegations hanging over Lucas Paqueta for a start.

And some supporters still grumble about West Ham's style - the win at Brighton was achieved with 22% possession and half as many shots as their hosts - and with Manchester City to come immediately after the international break, Liverpool straight after that and Newcastle before the top flight stops again in October, current form may not last.

But considering the relegation fears enveloping the club in April, it is a remarkable turnaround.

For West Ham fans, it is a period that makes the bad times feel worth it.

