Thomas Tuchel hasn't ruled out any further signings before the transfer window shuts, but insists Chelsea won't buy players for the sake of it.

When asked if he is confident he will sign who he wants this summer, the German said: "It is what it is. We will not panic and we will not do things and we will not try to sign players that we are not 100% convinced. All our signings so far are fantastic and help us.

"To be honest it’s day-by-day to coach the team which is here and not lose your head too much about what could be. We are ambitious and we work hard to maybe strengthen our squad further, but at the same time we are calm and all the energy and ambition goes into the group that is here and we still have time.

"We are looking for top quality. You don’t always get what you wish for but everything is possible until the end".

Tuchel wouldn't comment on specific transfer speculation, but when asked if he enjoyed working with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who has been linked with a move to Chelsea - he said: "It was a pleasure.

"I enjoyed working a lot with him. Some players stay your players because you were very close and Auba is one of those".