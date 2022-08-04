Fulham: Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Every Fulham fan was desperate for Fabio Carvalho to give us even only one more memorable year at Craven Cottage, but it wasn't to be.

The gifted attacking midfielder exuded class in Fulham's age-group sides and shone in a sensational individual season that saw him win the Fulham Supporters' Trust's Johnny Haynes' Trophy for academy player of the year.

Carvalho's quality was not released by the risk-averse Scott Parker until the Whites were already relegated, but he became the fulcrum of Fulham's formidable attack under Marco Silva.

A measure of the teenager's confidence came when he told an interviewer that he wanted to win the Ballon D'Or one day - but he is a polite and focused young man.

He scored 10 goals and added eight assists - rejecting a January move to Anfield - as the Whites won the Championship. Carvalho could have aided his development by playing every game for Fulham, but opted to move on.

His time in the Fulham first team might have been fleeting, but he gave us so many magical moments and leaves with the good wishes of everyone at the Cottage.

Liverpool: Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap

With 11 goals, eight assists, and an abundance of talent on display last season, there is little wonder Fulham fans wanted Carvalho to stay another year. His move to Liverpool, though, could not have been better timed.

He's a player who already boasts positional fluidity, pace and attacking flair - and glimpses in pre-season prove that his potential is frightening. And is there a better manager in world football than Jurgen Klopp at nurturing young talent? Arguably not. Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold are three of many who are testament to that.

While regular first-team football is not guaranteed, Carvalho will be inspired to push himself and take his chances when they arrive. Training alongside attacking, creative players such as Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara - to name just two - at Liverpool provides an unrivalled opportunity to learn from the best, and to eventually become the best.

We saw last season how vital squad depth is when fighting on all four fronts, and the 19-year-old simply couldn't turn down the opportunity to be part of another push for trophies in his first season at Anfield.

The future of Klopp's side is beginning to form - and Carvalho has a big part to play.

