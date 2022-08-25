Aston Villa are submitting their planning application to redevelop Villa Park and the surrounding area.

As reported in June, Villa hope to push their stadium capacity beyond 50,000 by building a new North Stand and improving the Trinity Road Stand.

The consultation process with fans has now concluded with Villa's website, external reporting more than 10,000 responses.

If planning approval is secured by the end of this year, they hope to begin construction in early 2024 and expect the work to take between 18 and 24 months.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: “Following a successful consultation period, we are pleased to announce that we will be submitting our proposals for the redevelopment and expansion of Villa Park at the end of the month.

“We have received a hugely positive response from the local community, our supporters and other stakeholders and are confident that this project will transform both the stadium and the local area."