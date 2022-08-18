Liverpool's move to create a legally binding supporters board has been described as "historical, ground-breaking work".

The Reds have signed off on a 16-person board of supporters that the club says will "structure strategic engagement with supporters, strengthen dialogue and increase fan involvement in decision-making processes".

The Anfield hierarchy feel the move "is integral in future-proofing the club".

"The commitment to engage with fans will be enshrined in the club’s Articles of Association," the club said.

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said: “This is an important day in the club’s history and is of huge strategic importance."

The new supporters board will meet with club executives four times each year and the board's chair and vice-chair will meet with the club's directors twice per year.

Joe Blott, who has been elected as chairperson of the supporters board, said: "This is historical, ground-breaking work, a step into the unknown but one I truly believe will be a benefit to our current fans but more importantly, a legacy for future generations.

"This opportunity should be one of optimism for the Supporters Board and LFC supporters in general, and we need to capitalise on the new model."