Could home comforts help Everton get a vital result?

Phil Munns, BBC Radio Merseyside

There might be some not holding out too much hope of a result against Premier League leaders Manchester City, but if there is any reason to, it’s the fact that this game is at Goodison.

It’s a small sample size, and against significantly weaker opposition, but Everton have looked a different beast in Frank Lampard’s two matches at home compared with his two defeats away. Scoring seven and conceding just once (from the penalty spot) has given Blues fans reason to believe they will be able to get out of trouble.

It's worth remembering City are City, but a replication of the atmospheres that saw them easily dispatch Brentford and Leeds could just give them something extra, which they’ll need.

Midfield could be a key area, with Everton having been overrun there on several occasions this season, so the potential return from injury of the industrious Abdoulaye Doucoure could be a huge boost.

There’ll also be huge support for Ukraine too, with talk of banners being made to support 22-year-old left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who has posted on his Instagram account about his distress at not being able to help his parents after the invasion by Russia.