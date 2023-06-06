McNamara believes Celtic will 'go back to Rodgers'

With Ange Postecoglou's move to Tottenham sealed, Celtic have confirmed "the process of appointing the club's next manager" has begun.

So who will they go for? West Ham boss David Moyes, ex-Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch and Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca are among the names reportedly linked.

But former Celtic captain Jackie McNamara believes the board will "go back to Brendan Rodgers" in their search for a new manager.

"I think [Rodgers] was up at Hampden for Celtic's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers," McNamara said on the Scottish Football Podcast.

"He's out a job just now. I wouldn't be surprised if he works his way back in. There are plenty of strong candidates, but I don't think they'll look by Brendan if they can get him."

Regardless of who is appointed, McNamara has concerns about Celtic's summer recruitment due to the timing of Postecoglou's departure and the shrewd business the Australian conducted in his two years in charge.

"Part of the problem before Ange came in was recruitment," the Celtic captain adds. "They haven't been linked with players in the past couple weeks, which tells me a lot has been going on [with the manager].

"Most of Ange's signings have been hits. Ange was the attraction because some of the players knew of him."