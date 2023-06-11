Rangers close in on defender Panzo - gossip

Rangers are edging closer to securing a £2.5m deal for Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo. (Daily Record), external

James McArthur insists his ex-Crystal Palace teammate Jack Butland has the ability and the character to replace Allan McGregor at Rangers. (Daily Record), external

Rangers centre-back John Souttar is a major doubt for Scotland's Euro qualifier in Norway after missing last week's training camp in Spain. (Daily Record), external

