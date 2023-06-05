Tottenham fans are divided over the potential appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new boss, but are beginning to accept the idea.

That's the view of The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke, with the Celtic boss currently the frontrunner to finally replace Antonio Conte in north London.

Pitt-Brooke told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that Postecoglou will be given the opportunity to get everyone on side.

"The more Spurs fans are learning about him, the more enthusiastic they are becoming," he said. "Some fans have been a bit unimpressed by his CV - others are so opposed to Daniel Levy that they would not take whoever was appointed.

"However, I do feel they are moving in the direction of Postecoglou. If he says the right things and connects with the fanbase at the start, like he did at Celtic, he will get the fans on board."

Pitt-Brooke also refuted the idea that it was a strange move for the Australian who has enjoyed such success north of the border.

"Given how difficult the last few years have been, it is easy to forget how attractive a job this is," he said. "Arguably the best stadium in the world, one of the best training grounds, a London club and a chance to try Premier League football.

"You can see why he would want to give it a go."

