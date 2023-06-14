'Leeds in bid to hijack Rodgers' Celtic return'

Leeds United have launched an eleventh-hour attempt to hijack the return of Brendan Rodgers to Celtic after making the 50-year-old former Leicester City manager their top target after relegation from the Premier League. (Daily Record), external

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of agreeing a sensational return as Celtic manager after a fresh round of positive talks on Tuesday left the 50-year-old Northern Irishman poised to accept an offer to succeed Ange Postecoglou. (Scottish Sun), external

Japan forward Daizen Maeda admits that working with Ange Postecoglou, who signed the 25-year-old for Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, has left him dreaming of following the new Tottenham Hotspur manager to a "higher stage". (Daily Record), external

