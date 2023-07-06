Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton players reported for pre-season training at Finch Farm on Thursday as they gear up for the start of the new campaign.

Players have had medical tests this morning, which include dental and eye check-ups, before hitting the gym after lunch.

There are no new signings to speak of just yet, but one lesser-spotted midfielder is back at the club looking to rejuvenate his career.

Dele Alli endured an unsuccessful loan spell at Besiktas last season, during which he fell out of favour with the manager before his time in Turkey was cut short following a knee injury.

The former Tottenham man has failed to produce his best football over the past couple of years and it remains to be seen whether he will be in Sean Dyche's plans for the forthcoming season.

Alli has made 13 appearances for the Toffees since joining from Spurs in January 2021 and reports suggest, external a clause is contained in the contract which would trigger a £10m payment to the Londoners when he reached 20 games.

It's a hefty fee for a club already operating with on a tight budget, so Dyche may look to move him on if any suitors show interest.

Everton head to Switzerland next week for a training camp in the Alps, playing their first summer friendly in Nyom on Friday, 14 July.