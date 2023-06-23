We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would bring in.

Here are some of your picks:

Barry: If Harry Kane wants to leave, I would sell him to generate £100m towards rebuilding the team. I would buy Harry Maguire to take charge of the central defence as, at present, we don’t have any central defenders who can actually defend.

JS: One in: James Ward-Prowse. One out: Davinson Sanchez (thanks for trying but goodbye).

Sean: One player? The vast majority could go. We are a shambles in defence and midfield. Richarlison is one of the worst Tottenham buys. He will never score double digits. £60m down the swanny. Get James Maddison as soon as possible as he will give instant goals and assists.

Steve: In: Maddison - he is the type of midfielder that we've lacked since Christian Eriksen. Out: Sanchez - I hate to pick him out, but he's never been good enough.

Charlie: I think Sanchez has had an awful season and he’s not fitting in with our tactics. I can’t see him playing with Ange Postecoglou's tactics, so I would like him out. To replace him, I would definitely like Aymeric Laporte. He's a good strong centre-back who has already been linked with leaving Manchester City for Spurs.