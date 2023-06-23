'Buy Maddison, sell Richarlison?' Your thoughts on summer transfers

We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would bring in.

Here are some of your picks:

Barry: If Harry Kane wants to leave, I would sell him to generate £100m towards rebuilding the team. I would buy Harry Maguire to take charge of the central defence as, at present, we don’t have any central defenders who can actually defend.

JS: One in: James Ward-Prowse. One out: Davinson Sanchez (thanks for trying but goodbye).

Sean: One player? The vast majority could go. We are a shambles in defence and midfield. Richarlison is one of the worst Tottenham buys. He will never score double digits. £60m down the swanny. Get James Maddison as soon as possible as he will give instant goals and assists.

Steve: In: Maddison - he is the type of midfielder that we've lacked since Christian Eriksen. Out: Sanchez - I hate to pick him out, but he's never been good enough.

Charlie: I think Sanchez has had an awful season and he’s not fitting in with our tactics. I can’t see him playing with Ange Postecoglou's tactics, so I would like him out. To replace him, I would definitely like Aymeric Laporte. He's a good strong centre-back who has already been linked with leaving Manchester City for Spurs.

