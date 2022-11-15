Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton’s defeat at Anfield offered the perfect learning introduction for new manager Nathan Jones, who now has a month to get his ideas across to his new team.

Going into the match against Liverpool, the so-called ‘new manager bounce’ could almost be described as null and void when coming up against one of Europe’s elites – despite their mixed start to the season.

The trip to Merseyside gave the former Luton boss a chance to get the basics of his ideas across, try new things and have a look at his new players, with the result almost inconsequential.

Getting a taste of his team, Jones now has a month to put his plan into action, especially with World Cup-bound Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu the only absentees.

The break with his squad will help the 49-year-old implement his philosophy and style and discover the ability of his players, those who ‘buy in’ to his style and the gaps that need filling in the January window.

Upon the return of domestic football, a home match in the Carabao Cup followed by league games against Brighton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Aston Villa will show if he is the right man for the job.