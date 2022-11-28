'He played every position bar goalkeeper - and never complained'
Leeds' title-winning manager Howard Wilkinson has praised former midfield stalwart Gary Speed on the 11th anniversary of his passing.
Speaking on a special tribute edition of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Wilkinson explained just what it was that made Speed such a special member of that side.
"I remember him best as a very, very, very good footballer," said Wilkinson. He had a bit of everything.
"By the time he left, whether by selection before the game or moving around during the game, he'd played every position for Leeds bar goalkeeper - and he never once complained.
"On top of that, he was a genuine, honest bloke, the sort you would have been pleased to see your daughter bring home."
Speed played 245 times for Leeds between 1988 and 1995, scoring 41 goals. He also made 87 appearances for Wales and later went on to manage his country.
Hear from Speed himself as well as memories from the likes of Jon Newsome and Simon Grayson by listening to the full podcast right now on BBC Sounds