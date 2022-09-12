The vacant Brighton manager’s job will be eye-catching for “candidates that have won titles in big leagues”, says the club’s former defender Adam Virgo.

The Seagulls saw Graham Potter leave for Chelsea on Thursday and the likes of Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou have been tipped as early replacements.

Virgo expects Brighton will have to try to take a manager from another club as opposed to an out-of-work candidate and the former Celtic player feels the move could fit Postecoglou.

Virgo told BBC Radio Sussex’s Albion Unlimited podcast: “I know what the club is all about. There is only so far Celtic can take you as a manager. As big as the club is, I think if a Premier League club knocks on your door...

“He has shown in the way he has signed and the identity he has brought back to the club, that may tick the boxes that Brighton are looking for.”

Virgo is also familiar with Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen, and on Brighton’s links with the Norwegian, said: “Bodo have a great style of football. He plays three or four at the back, he brought in some great players. He probably has a similar identity to Potter.

"Graham was a surprise appointment to people so you have to now trust the policy the club put in place and that they’ll bring in a manager for the right reason.

“I guarantee there will be candidates who have won titles in big leagues that will be fancying their chances. This is a great club now to be part of. Managers want stability.”