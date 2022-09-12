J﻿oel Matip is fully fit and ready to help address Liverpool's defensive issues as they aim to get their Champions League campaign back on track against Ajax.

T﻿he centre-back has come on as a second-half substitute in their past two games after missing the previous four matches because of injury.

"﻿I am fit, I feel good, and I am ready to help the team," Matip said. "You have to help the team when things are not going well. This is the time to show up."

M﻿atip was a mainstay alongside Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool's successful 2021-22 season but, with fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate also sidelined, the Reds defence has already conceded 10 goals in eight game this season.

"﻿There have not been a lot of happy faces and we are working," Matip added. "There has been a focus on defending.

"﻿The biggest thing to get success? The first step is to defend good. It always helps if you can go back to your roots as these can help when you are struggling."