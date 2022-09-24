McFadden touted McKenna to Everton

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is living his Premier League dream with Nottingham Forest, but the Scotland international could have taken a very different path to the big time.

James McFadden told BBC Sportsound how he recommended the Kirriemuir native to Everton years before his £3m move from Pittodrie to Forest in 2020.

"I played against him when he was in Aberdeen’s reserves," McFadden said. "The first thing I noticed was how big he was, and how much he enjoyed being a defender.

"I remember being down at Everton for a visit and I said if you need a centre-back, sign this guy. You’ve got a player that’s got everything, and you can mould him into how you want to play.”