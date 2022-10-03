'﻿Firmino is in a different class' - and Garth's team of the week

R﻿oberto Firmino's double against Brighton on Saturday earned him a spot in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"These were two finishes of the highest quality by Bobby Firmino. The Brazilian may not have the legs any more to command a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's team. However, if you require a cool head in front of goal, especially when the chips are down, you need look no further than Firmino to get your team back on track.

"Liverpool fans keep telling me that Thiago Alcantara (when he's fit) is their main man. He might be if he could run. The Spaniard has turned jogging into an art form. He can't get up the park and doesn't have the finishing instincts of Firmino. Thiago certainly has his moments but if we are going to compare their contributions and the importance each player provides the team, then Firmino is in a different class."

