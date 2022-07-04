Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves have opted not to take up their option to buy Barcelona forward Francisco Trincao following his loan period at the club.

It means Wolves must pay an agreed €6m (£5.1m) loan fee.

However, they will receive 20% of any fee Barcelona get for Trincao should they sell him.

The rumours are that Sporting Lisbon are trying to do a deal for Trincao that will include the option of an €18m (£15.5m) transfer.

If that went ahead, Wolves would get around £3m.