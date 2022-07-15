Brentford have signed the first choice goalkeeper of a side that finished fifth in Serie A. As a back-up. And nobody has batted an eyelid.

That shows the incredible progress Thomas Frank has made in west London.

Thomas Strakosha is a 27-year-old keeper, about to enter the peak of his career, who joins the Bees with 164 appearances in Serie A, 26 in the Europa League and 19 caps for his country.

The last two seasons in Rome have been trickier for Strakosha, with Pepe Reina's arrival pushing him out of the side and more errors appearing in his game.

However, he got his place back in December and did not look back as Lazio pushed for the Champions League.

At 6ft 4in, he is imposing and is confident with his feet. He will rival current incumbent David Raya with his ability to play out from the back.

He is also a fine shot-stopper and will immediately lift the profile of his new team.

It is doubtful he'll be happy to sit on the bench for long so Brentford fans could be in for an intriguing battle.