Ronaldo's United return remains uncertain

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The timing of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to training remains uncertain.

The 37-year-old missed Monday's training session at Carrington for family reasons and instead trained at the Portuguese national team’s headquarters.

Ronaldo wants to leave United this summer, but it is understood United do not regard him as a player who is for sale.

The squad are due to leave for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.