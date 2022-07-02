Morton blow for Livingston preparations

Michael Garrity scored twice as top-flight Livingston suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at home to second-tier Greenock Morton in their first pre-season friendly.

Home manager David Martindale had expected Max Stryjek to be sold by now after impressing last season, but the Polish goalkeeper will hope there were no scouts watching as a mix up with Ayo Obileye's led to the defender's back-pass ending up in their own net early on.

Brian Schwake, the 20-year-old facing his parent club after his season-long loan, was the hero in the Scottish Championship side's goal before a Stryjek kick-out deflected into the path of Garrity to score with five minutes remaining.

The winger added his second in the final minute after a slack pass out of defence was intercepted to secure a comfortable win for Morton, who had already drawn their first pre-season friendly with Gretna 2-2.

Martindale's Premiership side next host East of Scotland League side Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday before visiting Albion Rovers at the start of the League Cup group stage on Saturday at the same time Morton host Falkirk.