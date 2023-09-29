MacPherson eyes first win that can be 'momentum builder'

Cammy MacPherson hopes St Johnstone can start a momentum-building run by finally getting their first win of the season on Saturday.

The Perth side, three points adrift at the bottom with two points from a possible 18, welcome Livingston to McDiarmid Park.

“It's not been a good start to the season at all and the only way to get through it is to keep believing and have that confidence that we can turn it around,” said midfielder MacPherson.

“We're going out looking to win the game, we're disappointed with the form so far in the league but we need to start putting that right if we want to get up the table.

“The boys work hard in training but it’s just not been good enough and we need to take responsibly for it and keep working harder.

“You've probably seen it before in teams where they just need that one win and then they could maybe go on a run, so that's what we're hoping happens on Saturday.

“It would be massive to get the first three points on the board and then you're thinking hopefully that can be a momentum builder going forward.”