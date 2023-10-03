Here is the full transcript of what the officials said during the VAR controversy that led to Luis Diaz's onside goal being disallowed for offside:

VAR: Possible offside - Diaz.

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay. Give the kick point, let's go. Kick point, please?

Referee: Yeah no worries, mate.

Replay operator: So here we are.

Referee: Wait OK.

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle.

VAR: Yeah, give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that.

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That's fine. Perfect, yeah. 2D line on left boot.

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles.

VAR: Romero, I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep.

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep OK.

VAR: And stop. Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect [showing Diaz is clearly onside]. Off.

Referee: Cheers, mate.

VAR: Thank you, mate.

Referee: Well done, boys. Good process [game restarts with a free-kick].

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside goal, yeah. That's wrong, Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah - it's onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He's played him. He's gone offside.

VAR: Oh [expletive].

Replay operative: Delay, delay. Oli [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon?

Replay operator: Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.

VAR: Can't do anything.

Replay operator: Oli's saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah.

Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game. Stop the game.

VAR: They've restarted the game. Can't do anything, can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they've restarted. Yeah.

VAR: Can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: No.

VAR: I can't do anything. I can't do anything [expletive].