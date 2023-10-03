Every word of the VAR audio

Luis Diaz scores his disallowed goal for Liverpool against TottenhamGetty Images

Here is the full transcript of what the officials said during the VAR controversy that led to Luis Diaz's onside goal being disallowed for offside:

VAR: Possible offside - Diaz.

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay. Give the kick point, let's go. Kick point, please?

Referee: Yeah no worries, mate.

Replay operator: So here we are.

Referee: Wait OK.

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle.

VAR: Yeah, give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that.

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That's fine. Perfect, yeah. 2D line on left boot.

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles.

VAR: Romero, I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep.

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep OK.

VAR: And stop. Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect [showing Diaz is clearly onside]. Off.

Referee: Cheers, mate.

VAR: Thank you, mate.

Referee: Well done, boys. Good process [game restarts with a free-kick].

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside goal, yeah. That's wrong, Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah - it's onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He's played him. He's gone offside.

VAR: Oh [expletive].

Replay operative: Delay, delay. Oli [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon?

Replay operator: Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.

VAR: Can't do anything.

Replay operator: Oli's saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah.

Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game. Stop the game.

VAR: They've restarted the game. Can't do anything, can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they've restarted. Yeah.

VAR: Can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: No.

VAR: I can't do anything. I can't do anything [expletive].

