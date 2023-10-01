New Nottingham Forest signing Nicolas Dominguez is relishing the competition for places at the club.

The Argentina international joined the Reds on deadline day from Serie A side Bologna and made his debut against Manchester City last weekend.

"Things are going well, I think I've been settling in nicely," he told BBC Radio Nottingham via a translator.

"I feel more and more a part of things. I'm very happy to be here and I'm improving gradually."

Forest have a number of midfield options now, including fellow new arrivals Ibrahim Sangare and Andrey Santos, but Dominguez believes this will only improve Steve Cooper's side.

"I think it's good to have competition in the squad, depth in the squad," he added.

"When it comes to day-to-day training sessions, you bring the best out of each other when there's a big squad and you're competing for places. When you're all giving 100% it's the best environment in which to improve and learn from each other."

