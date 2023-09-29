Motherwell v Celtic: Team news

Motherwell left-back Pape Souare is back in the squad following a calf injury. Strikers Mika Biereth (knee) and Jon Obika (hamstring) remain out alongside defender Calum Butcher (foot).

Celtic hope to have Nat Phillips back after an ankle injury. Cameron Carter-Vickers is back in training following a hamstring problem but will not feature.

Liel Abada (thigh), Maik Nawrocki (hamstring) and Stephen Welsh (ankle) remain on the sidelines while Marco Tilio is building up his fitness.



