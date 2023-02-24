Shankland benefitting from work with mindset coach

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been working with a football mindset coach and says it has benefitted his mental approach to games as well as readying him to fill in as captain in Craig Gordon's absence.

“I started working with John six months ago, just a few things of the mental side of it that probably doesn’t get spoken about by a lot of people,” Shankland told PLZ Soccer., external

“It’s small things I wanted to improve on in terms of my mental ability going into games, like my confidence, the way I spoke to myself, self-doubt.

“There’s a few things and after a few conversations with John I worked out it was good for me to work with him.

“Over time I worked with him when I was away in Belgium as well and up until now I think it stands me in good stead going into games consistent.

“I’m the captain of Hearts standing in for big Craigy and I think it’s helped probably by chance that I did that. I’m dealing with that situation better than I probably would have before.”