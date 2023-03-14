O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Some of the football Arsenal put on show against Fulham on Sunday, especially in the first half, was close to perfection.

Three quality goals were scored but there could’ve been double that in just the opening 45 minutes.

It’s games like these where you really see Arsenal’s title credentials. An away fixture against a top-half side and Arsenal have completely dominated proceedings.

A dismantling first-half display was followed by a controlled second period, similar to previous title-winning Manchester City sides.

Arteta will have watched on with pride as his players executed his plan perfectly, playing through all the phases of the pitch with confidence.

Leandro Trossard looks like he’s been an Arsenal player for years, notching three assists. If the Gunners win this title, his addition in January will have been crucial.

Ultimately the league will be won or lost in tougher games in April, but Arsenal’s five Premier League wins on the bounce have ensured they are back in the box seat after dropping to second after losing to Manchester City a month ago.