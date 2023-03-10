Inter Milan have offered Edin Dzeko a new one-year contract but the 36-year-old Bosnia striker wants a two-year deal so could join West Ham instead, with Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca heading in the opposite direction. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian, external)

Wolves are ready to make a renewed £20m move for Bristol City's Alex Scott as they look to move ahead of Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign the 19-year-old English midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

