Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).

Aston Villa have won all three of their Premier League away games under Unai Emery, with John Gregory the only manager in Villa's league history to win his first four or more on the road (five between March and May 1998). Villa last won four or more consecutive top-flight away games between November 2008 and February 2009 (seven).