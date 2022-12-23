Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin says the club "could be on their way back" if players like Marcus Rashford can continue to find their top form.

After scoring three goals for England at the World Cup, Rashford returned with a brilliant solo goal for United in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Burnley.

Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "We all want to see this from Marcus. We know how good he can be.

"He hasn’t taken his eye off the ball, he’s just used so much of his energy giving back to the community of Manchester that he’s lost a little bit of his intensity on the pitch.

"Now he’s got that back I just feel he is one of our best players - as an English player - and if he can continue to give performances like he did [against Burnley], he is such a positive player and has so much in his locker.

"I just want him to continue to do that and if he can do that with Bruno Fernandes behind him picking him out, and [Anthony] Martial doing what he does, I believe Manchester United could be on their way back. Not immediately, but could be on the way back."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds