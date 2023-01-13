Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before the Magpies' Premier League game at home to Fulham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his press conference:

Howe ruled out interest in a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, saying rumours of a loan switch were "not true".

On Joelinton's arrest for drink-driving, Howe said the player is aware of the "seriousness of the situation" and that the manager was "surprised" by what happened, but the club would "support and educate" the Brazilian.

He described defender Dan Burn, the Geordie defender who scored his first Newcastle goal in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Leicester, as a "top player" and "true inspiration on a daily basis".

On goalkeeper Nick Pope reaching 630 minutes without conceding, Howe said "it has been a collective effort" but that "from day one here Nick has been very, very good for us".

Howe admitted Fulham would pose a threat as a "very good team in good form" and said his side would try "to stop the supply" to the Cottagers' former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - but admitted the Serbian is "sometimes impossible to stop".

The Newcastle boss said the club was engaged in a "watching brief" in the January transfer market, "not imminently close to signing anybody, not actively bidding for players" - but that he wasn't looking to sell either.

On the possibility of fielding both strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak rather than playing one up front, he said "of course, they could be on the pitch together" but added Newcastle must be "careful" in managing the Sweden striker's return from injury.

