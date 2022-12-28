'Derby is a leveller' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to Sportsound: "I just thought it was an interesting performance. We won 3-0, the positives were the three points and clean sheet, but we can be better.

"We managed to find the result we wanted without being free flowing. Maybe that's the story of the season so far that's weighing on the players. We spend a lot of time developing on the training pitch our style but it's important we keep winning.

"It was the aim to win the four games and go into the derby in a good place and we've done that."

When asked if there is a gap between Celtic and Rangers, Beale said: "I think at this moment in time they are playing at a higher level than us. I think everybody can see that.

"This time last year we were six points in front of them, so things can turn with time. With good recruitment, good training and a feel-good factor around the club, that's the aim. We need to go back to where we were and quickly.

"A derby is a great leveller."