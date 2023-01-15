Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Killie lost their League Cup semi-final 2-0 to Celtic.

Here's what you had to say:

Dan: We were second best at times, but to be denied a chance of a final by yet another bad refereeing decision is shocking. Referees are not held accountable for their consistently wrong decisions, why not?

Anna: Proud of every one them against Celtic, they fought hard and fought with pride against a tough opponent. It was only the final ball that was lacking - I feel Derek McInnes got his tactics and team selection spot on. Killie were cheated out of a stonewall penalty.

Graham: I thought the team played well but didn't take our chances and were denied what seemed like a blatant penalty.