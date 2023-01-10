Lopetegui on VAR controversy, injuries and Forest
- Published
Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport
Manager Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Carabao Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the VAR issue that denied Wolves a possible FA Cup winner at Liverpool on Saturday, he said the club had sent the FA their thoughts and were "waiting for an explanation".
He added it was important Wolves put that matter out of their heads and focus to "fight" to reach the EFL Cup semi-finals.
The Spaniard said the availability of Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence and Diego Costa would be matchday decisions, after all three missed the Liverpool game because of minor injuries.
He also confirmed Rayan Ait-Nouri would be similarly assessed after coming off with a knock in a "hard, demanding match" at Anfield.
Lopetegui intriguingly described the fixture at Forest as a "much harder match" than their game against Liverpool, adding it would require his team to find "different answers".