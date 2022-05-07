Devlin, Souttar & Smith won't play a part - Neilson

Prior to kick-off at Celtic Park, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson tells BBC Sportsound: "We had a great result right at the start of the season but Celtic have changed considerably since then.

"When you play at Hearts we need to have a belief we are going to win regardless of who we play.

"We've got three league games and a cup final to look forward to. We can turn a good season into a great season."

Despite Cammy Devlin, John Souttar and Michael Smith returning to the matchday squad, Neilson adds that neither will take part in the game today.