Devlin, Souttar & Smith won't play a part - Neilson

Prior to kick-off at Celtic Park, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson tells BBC Sportsound: "We had a great result right at the start of the season but Celtic have changed considerably since then.

"When you play at Hearts we need to have a belief we are going to win regardless of who we play.

"We've got three league games and a cup final to look forward to. We can turn a good season into a great season."

Despite Cammy Devlin, John Souttar and Michael Smith returning to the matchday squad, Neilson adds that neither will take part in the game today.

SNS

Neilson's side earned an opening-day win against Celtic at the start of this season