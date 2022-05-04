Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5): Pick of the stats

Liverpool have become the first English club to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.

The Reds are into a 10th European Cup/Champions League final. They are the fourth side to reach the competition showpiece 10 or more times, after Real Madrid (16), Bayern Munich (11) and AC Milan (11).

Jurgen Klopp has reached the final for the fourth time as a manager, the joint-most of any coach in the competition along with Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti and Marcello Lippi.

Sadio Mane has now scored 15 goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League, equalling former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard's record for an English team.