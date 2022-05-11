Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Villa Park

Liverpool knew anything less than victory at Aston Villa could see their Premier League title hopes – and consequently their ambitions of a historic quadruple – irreparably damaged.

And for 65 minutes they struggled to impose themselves at Villa Park until Sadio Mane’s brilliant header gave them a 2-1 win.

It means they have applied serious pressure to leaders Manchester City, leaders on goal difference with a game in hand, before they go to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Liverpool’s relentless approach, and their durability in bouncing back from Saturday’s disappointing draw with Tottenham at Anfield, means they are still in contention to claim four trophies.

The one cloud on their night was the hamstring injury suffered by influential midfielder Fabinho in the first half, although it was another example of Liverpool’s squad strength that captain Jordan Henderson was able to come on as substitute and manager Jurgen Klopp could keep Thiago Alcantara on the bench for later, when he emerged to play a part in Mane’s winner.

